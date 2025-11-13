Missouri State vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Missouri State Bears will take on the UTEP Miners in college football action on Saturday.

Missouri State vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri State: (-180) | UTEP: (+152)

Missouri State: (-180) | UTEP: (+152) Spread: Missouri State: -4.5 (-105) | UTEP: +4.5 (-115)

Missouri State: -4.5 (-105) | UTEP: +4.5 (-115) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri State vs UTEP Betting Trends

Missouri State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri State has covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Missouri State has had one game (of nine) hit the over this season.

UTEP has won twice against the spread this year.

UTEP has one win ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

UTEP has played eight games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Missouri State vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bears win (62.6%)

Missouri State vs UTEP Point Spread

Missouri State is favored by 4.5 points against UTEP. Missouri State is -105 to cover the spread, while UTEP is -115.

Missouri State vs UTEP Over/Under

The Missouri State-UTEP matchup on Nov. 15 has been given an over/under of 49.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Missouri State vs UTEP Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UTEP-Missouri State, UTEP is the underdog at +152, and Missouri State is -180.

Missouri State vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri State 22.6 110 25.9 74 54.6 9 UTEP 21.6 115 25.8 73 49.9 9

Missouri State vs. UTEP Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Stadium: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

