Missouri State vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Missouri State Bears taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Missouri State vs Louisiana Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri State: (-138) | Louisiana Tech: (+115)

Missouri State: (-138) | Louisiana Tech: (+115) Spread: Missouri State: -2.5 (-115) | Louisiana Tech: +2.5 (-105)

Missouri State: -2.5 (-115) | Louisiana Tech: +2.5 (-105) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri State vs Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Missouri State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri State owns an ATS record of 4-1 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.

There have been three Missouri State games (of 11) that went over the total this season.

Louisiana Tech has covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

Louisiana Tech has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Louisiana Tech has seen four of its 11 games hit the over.

Missouri State vs Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (51.2%)

Missouri State vs Louisiana Tech Point Spread

Missouri State is favored by 2.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Louisiana Tech, the underdog, is -105.

Missouri State vs Louisiana Tech Over/Under

The over/under for the Missouri State versus Louisiana Tech game on Nov. 29 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Missouri State vs Louisiana Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Missouri State-Louisiana Tech, Missouri State is the favorite at -138, and Louisiana Tech is +115.

Missouri State vs. Louisiana Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri State 25.0 87 27.1 82 54.0 11 Louisiana Tech 26.4 77 20.5 32 48.2 11

Missouri State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Stadium: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

