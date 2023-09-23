Minnesota vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers facing the Northwestern Wildcats.

Minnesota vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Minnesota: (-400) | Northwestern: (+310)

Minnesota: (-400) | Northwestern: (+310) Spread: Minnesota: -10.5 (-114) | Northwestern: +10.5 (-106)

Minnesota: -10.5 (-114) | Northwestern: +10.5 (-106) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Minnesota vs Northwestern Betting Trends

Minnesota has no wins against the spread this year.

Minnesota is winless ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Not one of Minnesota's three games has gone over the point total in 2023.

Northwestern has one win against the spread this season.

Northwestern is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.

A pair of Northwestern three games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Minnesota vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Gophers win (89.7%)

Minnesota vs Northwestern Point Spread

Northwestern is the underdog by 10.5 points against Minnesota. Northwestern is -114 to cover the spread, and Minnesota is -106.

Minnesota vs Northwestern Over/Under

The over/under for the Minnesota versus Northwestern game on September 23 has been set at 39.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Minnesota vs Northwestern Moneyline

Northwestern is the underdog, +310 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -400 favorite.

Minnesota vs. Northwestern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Minnesota 17 120 15.7 28 47.2 1 3 Northwestern 19.7 111 23 66 42.5 2 3

