Miles Sanders Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Miles Sanders and the Carolina Panthers will meet the Miami Dolphins, who have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league (115.8 yards conceded per game).

With Sanders' next game against the Dolphins, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Sanders vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.15

4.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.74

26.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

0.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.97

5.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Sanders Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Sanders is currently the 30th-ranked fantasy player (119th overall), putting up 29.1 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Sanders has totaled 16.6 fantasy points (5.5 per game) as he's scampered for 75 yards and scored one touchdown on 29 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 51 yards on eight catches (13 targets).

The peak of Sanders' fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst versus the Seattle Seahawks, a game when he came through with five catches and 38 receiving yards (12.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Miles Sanders disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions last week, when he mustered only 1.2 fantasy points (7 carries, 32 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Miami has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Dolphins have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Miami has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Miami has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Dolphins this year.

