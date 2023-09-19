Miles Sanders Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Running back Miles Sanders faces a matchup versus the 13th-ranked run defense in the league (97.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Carolina Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Thinking about Sanders for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Seahawks? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Sanders this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sanders vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.05

12.05 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.96

79.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.34

13.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Sanders Fantasy Performance

Sanders is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position (123rd overall), tallying 12.5 total fantasy points (6.3 per game).

In two games this year, Sanders has amassed 12.5 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 115 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 32 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 30 yards on seven receptions (11 targets).

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Sanders toted the ball 14 times for 43 yards (3.1 yards per carry) with three catches (on five targets) for four yards as a receiver, good for 4.7 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Seahawks have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Seattle has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Two players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Seahawks this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Miles Sanders? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.