Miles Sanders Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Miles Sanders and the Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints -- whose rushing defense was ranked 24th in the league last year (130.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

With Sanders' next game against the Saints, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Sanders vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.78

10.78 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.80

74.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.18

9.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Sanders 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 35th overall and 10th at his position, Sanders accumulated 196.7 fantasy points (11.6 per game) in 2022.

Sanders picked up 7.8 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had 18 carries for 72 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 26 receiving yards on four catches (six targets).

Sanders accumulated 28.0 fantasy points -- 21 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last season, in Week 12 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sanders posted 27.6 fantasy points (his second-best total last season), via these numbers: 27 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 22 yards.

Sanders accumulated 0.9 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 42 yards -- in Week 15 versus the Chicago Bears, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Sanders recorded 1.6 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 16 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs).

Saints Defensive Performance

Against New Orleans last season, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Saints surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 11 opposing QBs last season.

Against New Orleans last season, four players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Saints last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

New Orleans allowed five players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Saints allowed a touchdown reception to 15 players last season.

New Orleans gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

On the ground, three players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Saints last season.

Against New Orleans last season, 13 players ran for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Saints allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

