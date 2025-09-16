Mike Evans Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the New York Jets, who have the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (198.5 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Evans worth considering for his next game versus the Jets? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Mike Evans Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.06

71.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.74

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

Evans has compiled 10.7 fantasy points in 2025 (5.4 per game), which ranks him 54th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 162 player in fantasy football.

In two games this season, Evans has been targeted 19 times, with 10 receptions for 107 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 10.7 fantasy points.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Evans put up 5.6 fantasy points, recording five receptions on 11 targets for 56 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass versus the Jets this season.

New York has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Jets have allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

