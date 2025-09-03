Mike Evans Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans will be up against the team with last season's 22nd-ranked passing defense, the Atlanta Falcons (224.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Evans for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Falcons? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Mike Evans Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 76.89

76.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.77

Evans 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Evans was seventh at his position (and 55th overall) in fantasy points, with 166.4 (11.9 per game).

In his best game last season, Evans picked up 27.9 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 159 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his second-best performance last season, Evans picked up 21.7 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 97 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, Evans finished with a season-low 1.7 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, 17 yards, on three targets.

Evans accumulated 3.4 fantasy points -- two receptions, 34 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Against Atlanta last year, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Falcons last year.

Against Atlanta last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Falcons allowed six players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Atlanta let five players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Falcons last season, 27 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Atlanta last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Falcons yielded more than 100 rushing yards to just one player last season.

Against Atlanta last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Falcons allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

