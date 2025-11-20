Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Middle Tennessee: (-255) | Sam Houston: (+210)

Middle Tennessee: (-255) | Sam Houston: (+210) Spread: Middle Tennessee: -6.5 (-118) | Sam Houston: +6.5 (-104)

Middle Tennessee: -6.5 (-118) | Sam Houston: +6.5 (-104) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee's record against the spread is 4-6-0.

Middle Tennessee is winless ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Middle Tennessee has played 10 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Sam Houston has three wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Sam Houston has an ATS record of 3-5 as 6.5-point underdogs or greater.

Sam Houston has seen six of its 10 games go over the point total.

Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Raiders win (66.3%)

Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston Point Spread

Sam Houston is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-104 odds), and Middle Tennessee, the favorite, is -118 to cover.

Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston Over/Under

Middle Tennessee versus Sam Houston on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Middle Tennessee vs Sam Houston Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sam Houston-Middle Tennessee, Sam Houston is the underdog at +210, and Middle Tennessee is -255.

Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Middle Tennessee 20.7 116 33.0 126 51.1 10 Sam Houston 18.0 126 36.7 131 53.0 10

Middle Tennessee vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Stadium: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

