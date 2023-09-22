Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on the Colorado State Rams.

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Middle Tennessee: (-194) | Colorado State: (+160)

Middle Tennessee: (-194) | Colorado State: (+160) Spread: Middle Tennessee: -3.5 (-114) | Colorado State: +3.5 (-106)

Middle Tennessee: -3.5 (-114) | Colorado State: +3.5 (-106) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of three Middle Tennessee games have gone over the point total this year.

Colorado State has one win against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Colorado State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

Two Colorado State games (of two) have gone over the point total this year.

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Raiders win (50.3%)

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Point Spread

Middle Tennessee is favored by 3.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Colorado State, the underdog, is -106.

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Over/Under

An over/under of 51.5 has been set for Middle Tennessee-Colorado State on September 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Moneyline

The Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State moneyline has Middle Tennessee as a -194 favorite, while Colorado State is a +160 underdog.

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Blue Raiders last season was 33.7 points, 5.7 more points than their implied total of 28 points in Saturday's game.

Last season, Middle Tennessee totaled more than 28 points in a game six times.

The 31.4-point average implied total last season for the Rams is 7.4 more points than the team's 24-point implied total in this matchup.

