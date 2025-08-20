2025 Middle Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When looking at the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders' upcoming 2025 schedule, a tilt against Missouri State on Oct. 8 stands out as potentially the most challenging of the season. As for the rest of the Blue Raiders' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Middle Tennessee 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Austin Peay Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Wisconsin Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Nevada Sept. 13 - - - 4 Marshall Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Kennesaw State Sept. 27 - - - 7 Missouri State Oct. 8 - - - 9 @ Delaware Oct. 22 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Middle Tennessee 2025 Schedule Insights

Middle Tennessee is facing the 24th-easiest schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).

Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (51), Middle Tennessee has the 82nd-ranked conference schedule in college football.

The Blue Raiders have three teams that made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Middle Tennessee will play six teams this season that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule features three teams that had nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Middle Tennessee Betting Insights (2024)

Middle Tennessee went 3-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Blue Raiders games.

Middle Tennessee was listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it split the games.

