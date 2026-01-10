Michigan vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Michigan Wolverines (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the Wisconsin Badgers (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) on January 10, 2026 at Crisler Center.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (89.1%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Michigan-Wisconsin spread (Michigan -19.5) or total (164.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan is 9-5-0 ATS this season.

Wisconsin is 6-9-0 ATS this year.

The Wolverines did a better job covering the spread on the road (5-5-0) than they did in home games (5-10-0) last year.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Badgers had a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than away (.727, 8-3-0).

Michigan has two wins against the spread in conference play this season.

Wisconsin has posted two Big Ten wins against the spread this year.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been named as the moneyline favorite 12 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Wolverines have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -4545 or better.

Wisconsin has lost all three of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Badgers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 97.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Head-to-Head Comparison

With 78.0 points scored per game and 71.5 points conceded last year, Michigan was 75th in college basketball on offense and 160th on defense.

Michigan grabbed 35.0 rebounds per game and conceded 30.2 boards last season, ranking 34th and 114th, respectively, in college basketball.

Michigan was 46th in college basketball in assists (15.8 per game) last year.

Michigan was the 14th-worst team in college basketball in turnovers per game (13.6) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6) last season.

Last season Wisconsin averaged 80.1 points per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 70.9 points per contest (143rd-ranked).

Last year Wisconsin averaged 33.1 rebounds per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.3 rebounds per contest (187th-ranked).

Last season Wisconsin ranked 105th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.5 per game.

Wisconsin forced 9.6 turnovers per game last year (331st-ranked in college basketball), but it committed only 9.2 turnovers per game (19th-best).

