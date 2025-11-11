Michigan vs Wake Forest College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) take the court against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) on November 11, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Michigan vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (74.7%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Michigan (-15.5) versus Wake Forest on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 164.5 points for this game.

Michigan vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan put together a 17-19-0 ATS record last year.

Wake Forest compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Michigan covered the spread when it was a 15.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time last year. That's more often than Wake Forest covered as an underdog by 15.5 or more (never covered last season).

Against the spread last season, the Wolverines played worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Demon Deacons had a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than away (.500, 6-6-0).

Michigan vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan finished 19-7 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 73.1% of those games).

The Wolverines won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter.

Wake Forest won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Demon Deacons played as an underdog of +980 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Michigan's implied win probability is 95.2%.

Michigan vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

With 78 points scored per game and 71.5 points conceded last year, Michigan was 75th in the nation offensively and 160th on defense.

Last year, Michigan was 34th in college basketball in rebounds (35 per game) and 114th in rebounds conceded (30.2).

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in college basketball in assists with 15.8 per game.

Last year, Michigan was 14th-worst in college basketball in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6).

Offensively, Wake Forest averaged 70.2 points per game (275th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 68 points per contest at the other end (56th-ranked).

Wake Forest grabbed 30.3 rebounds per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Last season Wake Forest ranked 330th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.3 per game.

Wake Forest averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

