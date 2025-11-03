Michigan vs Oakland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Michigan Wolverines square off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on November 3, 2025 ET in the opening game of the 2025-26 season for both teams.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Oakland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Oakland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (95.5%)

Before you bet on Monday's Michigan-Oakland spread (Michigan -24.5) or over/under (156.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan vs. Oakland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan went 17-19-0 ATS last season.

Oakland went 16-16-0 ATS last year.

Michigan didn't cover the spread as a 24.5-point favorite or more last season, while Oakland covered as an underdog by 24.5 or more 100% of the time.

The Wolverines covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered five times in 15 games when playing at home, and they covered five times in 10 games on the road.

Against the spread, the Golden Grizzlies performed better at home (6-6-0) than away (7-9-0) last year.

Michigan vs. Oakland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan won 19 of the 26 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (73.1%).

The Wolverines played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Oakland was underdogs in 16 games last season and won four (25%) of those contests.

The Golden Grizzlies played as an underdog of +2500 or more once last season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Michigan a 99.0% chance to win.

Michigan vs. Oakland Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Michigan was 75th in college basketball on offense (78 points scored per game) and 160th defensively (71.5 points conceded).

At 35 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds allowed, Michigan was 34th and 114th in the country, respectively, last year.

Michigan was 46th in the nation in assists (15.8 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in college basketball in committing them (13.6 per game) last year. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

Oakland put up 70.6 points per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 71.6 points per contest (165th-ranked).

Oakland was 174th in the nation with 32.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 30.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Oakland ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.9 per game.

Oakland averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (176th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.4 turnovers per contest (265th-ranked).

