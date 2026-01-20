Michigan vs Indiana College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Michigan Wolverines (16-1, 6-1 Big Ten) on January 20, 2026 at Crisler Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (84.9%)

Michigan is a 15.5-point favorite against Indiana on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 163.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Michigan vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has covered eight times in 18 games with a spread this season.

The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread at home (6-2-0) than they have in road tilts (0-5-0).

The Hoosiers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). On the road, it is .250 (1-3-0).

Michigan has posted two wins against the spread in conference play this season.

Indiana has beaten the spread three times in seven Big Ten games.

Michigan vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has won in 14, or 93.3%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Wolverines have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -2083 or better on the moneyline.

Indiana has lost all three of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Hoosiers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 95.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan was 75th in college basketball in points scored (78 per game) and 160th in points allowed (71.5) last season.

Michigan was 34th in the nation in rebounds per game (35) and 114th in rebounds conceded (30.2) last season.

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in the country in assists with 15.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in college basketball in committing them (13.6 per game) last year. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

Offensively, Indiana posted 74.7 points per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 72 points per contest at the other end (182nd-ranked).

With 32.7 rebounds per game, Indiana was 142nd in college basketball. It ceded 30.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 121st in college basketball.

Indiana ranked 42nd in the country with 15.9 dimes per contest.

Indiana committed 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.7 turnovers per contest (234th-ranked).

