Michigan vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Michigan Wolverines versus the Bowling Green Falcons is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Michigan vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (N/A) | Bowling Green: (N/A)

Michigan: (N/A) | Bowling Green: (N/A) Spread: Michigan: -40.5 (-114) | Bowling Green: +40.5 (-106)

Michigan: -40.5 (-114) | Bowling Green: +40.5 (-106) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Bowling Green Betting Trends

Michigan is winless against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has not won a game against the spread this year.

Every Bowling Green game has gone over the point total this year.

Michigan vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wolverines win (98.8%)

Michigan vs Bowling Green Point Spread

Bowling Green is the underdog by 40.5 points against Michigan. Bowling Green is -114 to cover the spread, and Michigan is -106.

Michigan vs Bowling Green Over/Under

A total of 53.5 points has been set for the Michigan-Bowling Green matchup on September 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Michigan vs. Bowling Green Points Insights

The Wolverines' average implied point total last season was 8.4 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (38.6 implied points on average compared to 47 implied points in this game).

Last season, Michigan outscored its implied point total for this matchup (47) four times.

The 31.2-point average implied total last season for the Falcons is 24.2 more points than the team's 7-point implied total in this matchup.

