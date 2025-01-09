Michigan State vs Washington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

The Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) hope to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) on January 9, 2025 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Michigan State vs. Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Washington Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (89.2%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Thursday's Michigan State-Washington spread (Michigan State -14.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Michigan State vs. Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Washington has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Spartans did a better job covering the spread at home (11-7-0) last season than they did in road games (4-6-0).

The Huskies performed better against the spread away (7-4-0) than at home (8-9-0) last year.

Washington is 3-1-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Michigan State vs. Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been the moneyline favorite in 11 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (90.9%) in those contests.

The Spartans have been a -1587 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Washington has gone 1-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Huskies have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +860 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State has a +201 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. It is putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball and is allowing 66.7 per contest to rank 65th in college basketball.

Jaden paces Michigan State, scoring 13.6 points per game (409th in the nation).

Washington has a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. It is putting up 74.4 points per game, 210th in college basketball, and is allowing 69.4 per outing to rank 127th in college basketball.

Great Osobor's team-leading 14.3 points per game rank him 331st in the nation.

The 38.2 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank 10th in the country, and are 10.6 more than the 27.6 their opponents collect per outing.

Jaxon Kohler averages 8.5 rebounds per game (ranking 49th in college basketball) to lead the Spartans.

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Huskies accumulate rank 230th in the country. Their opponents pull down 31.9.

Osobor tops the team with 8.7 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball).

Michigan State's 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 67th in college basketball, and the 83.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 39th in college basketball.

The Huskies rank 206th in college basketball averaging 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 118th, allowing 88.6 points per 100 possessions.

