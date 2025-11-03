Michigan State vs Colgate College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

In the opener of the 2025-26 season for both teams, the Michigan State Spartans battle the Colgate Raiders on November 3, 2025. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Colgate Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

To help you make an informed wager on Michigan State-Colgate contest (in which Michigan State is a 21.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 144.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Monday's game.

Michigan State vs. Colgate: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State put together a 24-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Colgate won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Colgate covered the spread when it was a 21.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Michigan State covered as a favorite by 21.5 or more (33.3%).

The Spartans did a better job covering the spread on the road (7-2-0) than they did in home games (10-6-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Raiders had better results away (7-9-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Michigan State vs. Colgate: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State put together a 25-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 86.2% of those games).

The Spartans won all three games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -7143 or shorter.

Colgate was an underdog nine times last season and won twice.

The Raiders played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Michigan State's implied win probability is 98.6%.

Michigan State vs. Colgate Head-to-Head Comparison

With 77.7 points scored per game and 67.1 points conceded last season, Michigan State was 78th in the country on offense and 44th on defense.

Michigan State was the 10th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (36.7) and ranked 28th in rebounds conceded (28.2) last season.

Last season Michigan State was 24th-best in college basketball in assists with 16.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan State was 135th in the nation in committing them (10.7 per game) last year. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Last season Colgate averaged 72.1 points per game (228th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.4 points per contest (193rd-ranked).

Colgate was 318th in the nation with 29.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Colgate ranked 135th in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.1 per game.

Last season Colgate committed 10.8 turnovers per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).

