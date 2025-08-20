2025 Michigan State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Michigan State Spartans begin their 2025 campaign with a matchup against Western Michigan on Aug. 29. See the rest of the Spartans' college football schedule below.

Michigan State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Western Michigan Aug. 29 - Spartans (-19.5) 49.5 2 Boston College Sept. 6 - - - 3 Youngstown State Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ USC Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Nebraska Oct. 4 - - - 7 UCLA Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Indiana Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Michigan State 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of toughness, using opponents' combined win total last season, Michigan State will be playing the 35th-ranked schedule this year.

The Spartans will face the 16th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (79).

Michigan State will face the 16th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (65).

The Spartans will play nine games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

Michigan State's schedule features nine games against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (two against teams with nine or more victories and zero against squads that notched three or fewer wins).

Michigan State Betting Insights (2024)

Michigan State compiled a 4-8-0 ATS record last year.

Spartans games went over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

Michigan State won 66.7% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

