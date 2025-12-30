Michael Wilson Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (215.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Wilson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Rams? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Michael Wilson Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.73

44.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

With 126.7 fantasy points this season (7.9 per game), Wilson is the 18th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 89th among all players.

In his last three games, Wilson has amassed 37.5 total fantasy points (12.5 per game), grabbing 12 balls (on 24 targets) for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson has totaled 373 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 catches (47 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 67.3 (13.5 per game) during that period.

The high point of Wilson's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, when he put up 26.2 fantasy points with 11 receptions (on 16 targets) for 142 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Wilson had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, when he tallied just 0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just three players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Rams have given up three or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Rams this year.

