Michael Thomas Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Carolina Panthers -- whose pass defense was ranked 22nd in the league last year (227.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Considering Thomas for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Thomas this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Thomas vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.26

6.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.41

47.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Thomas 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Thomas picked up 35.1 fantasy points (11.7 per game) -- 105th at his position, 272nd in the NFL.

In his one game this season, Thomas picked up 6.1 fantasy points. He had 61 receiving yards on five catches (eight targets) and zero touchdowns.

Thomas accumulated 17.7 fantasy points -- five receptions, 57 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thomas accumulated 4.9 fantasy points -- five receptions, 49 yards, on five targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Against Carolina last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Panthers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Carolina last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Panthers last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Carolina allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Panthers allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Carolina allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Panthers allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Carolina allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

One player ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Panthers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Michael Thomas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.