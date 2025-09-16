Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Wideout Michael Pittman Jr. faces a matchup versus the 20th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (228 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Indianapolis Colts play the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pittman worth considering for his next matchup versus the Titans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.19

45.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Pittman is currently the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy (91st overall), with 18.0 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

Through two games this season, Pittman has totaled 120 receiving yards and one touchdown on 10 catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 18.0.

Last week against the Denver Broncos, Pittman put up 4.0 fantasy points, recording four receptions on five targets for 40 yards.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Titans' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Titans this season.

