Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the team with last season's 19th-ranked pass defense, the Denver Broncos (220.7 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Pittman's next game versus the Broncos, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.66

37.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman 2024 Fantasy Performance

Pittman was 46th at his position, and 153rd overall, with 96.8 fantasy points (6.1 per game) last year.

Pittman accumulated 14.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 80 yards receiving, on six catches (eight targets), and one touchdown.

In his best game last season, Pittman picked up 16.9 fantasy points -- via nine receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 versus the New York Giants.

In Week 4 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittman posted 11.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: six receptions, 113 yards.

Pittman accumulated 1.4 fantasy points -- one catch, 14 yards, on four targets -- in Week 9 versus the Minnesota Vikings, which was his poorest game of the year.

Pittman accumulated 1.6 fantasy points -- one reception, 16 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 8 versus the Houston Texans).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Last season, Denver allowed only two quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Broncos allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Denver allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Broncos last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Denver let six players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Broncos gave up a touchdown reception to 18 players last season.

Against Denver last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Broncos last season.

Against Denver last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

The Broncos allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last season.

