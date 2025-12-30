Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will take on the fourth-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (177.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.02

36.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

Pittman has piled up 121.3 fantasy points in 2025 (7.6 per game), which ranks him 21st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 98 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Pittman has totaled 74 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on nine catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 7.4 (2.5 per game) during that period.

Pittman has ammassed 166 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 19 catches (29 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 16.6 (3.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Pittman's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game when he came through with eight catches and 95 receiving yards with one touchdown (15.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Pittman Jr.'s game versus the Houston Texans in Week 13 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.3 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 13 yards on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not let a player total over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Texans have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

Houston has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this year.

Houston has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Texans this year.

