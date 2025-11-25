Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is looking at a matchup versus the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL (172.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Pittman's next game versus the Texans, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.96

54.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Pittman is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (63rd overall), tallying 104.7 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

During his last three games Pittman has been targeted 22 times, with 16 receptions for 161 yards and one TD, resulting in 22.1 fantasy points (7.4 per game) during that period.

Pittman has tallied 314 receiving yards and three scores on 31 catches (40 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 51.4 points (10.3 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pittman's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 performance versus the Tennessee Titans, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 15.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught eight balls (on nine targets) for 95 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr.'s matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.9 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 19 yards on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Houston this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Houston this year.

The Texans have given up a TD catch by 10 players this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Texans this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD versus Houston this year.

Just one player has run for more than one TD against the Texans this season.

