Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Kansas City Chiefs and their 11th-ranked pass defense (196.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.27

58.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Pittman is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (66th overall), posting 96.0 total fantasy points (9.6 per game).

In his last three games, Pittman has totaled 229 receiving yards and one touchdown on 19 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 28.9 (9.6 per game) during that period.

Pittman has been targeted 35 times, with 28 receptions for 307 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 44.7 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during that period.

The high point of Pittman's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, as he posted 15.5 fantasy points by grabbing eight passes (on nine targets) for 95 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Michael Pittman Jr.'s game versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.9 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 19 yards on the day.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Just two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Kansas City this season.

Just one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this season.

A total of Eight players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Kansas City this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Chiefs this season.

