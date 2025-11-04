Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

In Week 10 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL (158.1 yards conceded per game).

With Pittman's next game against the Falcons, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.55

60.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Pittman is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player (50th overall), posting 94.1 total fantasy points (10.5 per game).

In his last three games, Pittman has grabbed 24 balls (on 30 targets) for 268 yards and two touchdowns, good for 40.8 fantasy points (13.6 per game).

Pittman has totaled 327 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 31 catches (39 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 52.7 (10.5 per game) during that period.

The peak of Pittman's fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, when he piled up 15.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Pittman Jr. disappointed his fantasy managers against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, when he mustered only 2.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

