Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will play the Miami Dolphins -- whose pass defense was ranked ninth in the league last year (210.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Pittman, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, check out this article before his upcoming game versus the Dolphins.

Thinking about playing Pittman this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.89

47.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 96.8 fantasy points (6.1 per game), Pittman was 46th at his position (and 153rd in the NFL).

In Week 17 last year versus the New York Giants, Pittman put up a season-high 16.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: nine receptions, 109 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 4 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittman picked up 11.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 113 yards. That was his second-best showing of the year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Pittman finished with 1.4 fantasy points -- one reception, 14 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 8 versus the Houston Texans, Pittman collected 1.6 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: one reception, 16 yards, on six targets.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami allowed more than 300 passing yards to just three QBs last year.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Dolphins last season.

In the passing game, Miami allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Dolphins allowed only two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Miami let seven players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Dolphins allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Miami allowed just two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Dolphins did not allow more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player last season.

Against Miami last season, 10 players ran for at least one TD.

Just two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins last year.

Want more data and analysis on Michael Pittman Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.