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Michael Pittman Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Michael Pittman Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Michael Pittman Jr. is the 43rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 122.4 fantasy points a year ago (26th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Pittsburgh Steelers player, scroll down.

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Michael Pittman Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pittman's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points116.58117
2026 Projected Fantasy Points90.512946

Michael Pittman Jr. 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Tennessee Titans, Pittman put up a season-high 15.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: eight receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Dolphins14.086801
Week 2Broncos4.054400
Week 3@Titans13.366731
Week 4@Rams10.1105411
Week 5Raiders9.965391
Week 6Cardinals2.032200
Week 7@Chargers13.897581

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Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.5% of the time. Below is a glance at how Pittman's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Michael Pittman Jr.11180784712
D.K. Metcalf9959850613
Pat Freiermuth544148649
Darnell Washington433136418

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Want more data and analysis on Michael Pittman Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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