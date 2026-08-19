Michael Pittman Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Michael Pittman Jr. is the 43rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 122.4 fantasy points a year ago (26th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Pittsburgh Steelers player, scroll down.

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Michael Pittman Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pittman's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 116.5 81 17 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 90.5 129 46

Michael Pittman Jr. 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 8 versus the Tennessee Titans, Pittman put up a season-high 15.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: eight receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 14.0 8 6 80 1 Week 2 Broncos 4.0 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Titans 13.3 6 6 73 1 Week 4 @Rams 10.1 10 5 41 1 Week 5 Raiders 9.9 6 5 39 1 Week 6 Cardinals 2.0 3 2 20 0 Week 7 @Chargers 13.8 9 7 58 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Other Steelers Receivers

The Steelers, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.5% of the time. Below is a glance at how Pittman's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Michael Pittman Jr. 111 80 784 7 12 D.K. Metcalf 99 59 850 6 13 Pat Freiermuth 54 41 486 4 9 Darnell Washington 43 31 364 1 8

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