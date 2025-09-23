Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (229 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Penix's next game against the Commanders, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Penix this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Michael Penix Jr. Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 223.66

223.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.43

16.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Penix Fantasy Performance

Penix is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 60th overall, as he has tallied 33.1 total fantasy points (11.0 per game).

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Penix connected on 50.0% of his passes for 172 yards, with zero touchdowns and two interceptions with nine rushing yards on the ground, good for 3.8 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Michael Penix Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.