Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Carolina Panthers, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (211.8 yards allowed per game).

Michael Penix Jr. Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Passing Yards: 227.24

227.24 Projected Passing TDs: 1.48

1.48 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.75

9.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Penix Fantasy Performance

Penix is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position (39th overall), posting 112.3 total fantasy points (14.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Penix has generated 45.9 fantasy points (15.3 per game), as he's compiled 639 yards on 55-of-103 passing with five touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 24 rushing yards on five carries.

Penix has tallied 79.2 fantasy points (15.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,202 yards on 95-of-161 passing, with eight touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 32 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The highlight of Penix's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game where he came through with 298 passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 24.0 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 21 rushing yards on six attempts (3.5 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Penix Jr. delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (3.8 points) in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, passing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Panthers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Panthers have allowed a touchdown catch by 13 players this year.

Carolina has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Panthers have allowed only two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

