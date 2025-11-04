Michael Penix Jr. Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will take on the 26th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (244.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Penix for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Colts? We've got stats and info for you below.

Michael Penix Jr. Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Passing Yards: 235.78

235.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.37

1.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.87

11.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Penix Fantasy Performance

With 101.3 fantasy points this season (14.5 per game), Penix is the 25th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 41st among all players.

Over his last three games, Penix has put up 49.5 fantasy points (16.5 per game), as he's compiled 712 yards on 63-of-107 passing with five touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 31 rushing yards on six carries.

Penix has tallied 72.0 fantasy points (14.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,197 yards on 101-of-169 passing, with seven touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 42 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The high point of Penix's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he carried six times for 21 yards and one touchdown on his way to 24.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Michael Penix Jr. delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (3.8 points) in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 172 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Colts have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Colts' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Colts this season.

