Miami (OH) vs Kent State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

The Kent State Golden Flashes (14-4, 5-1 MAC) hope to extend an 11-game home winning streak when they host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (19-0, 7-0 MAC) on January 20, 2026.

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Arena: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (60.9%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Miami (OH)-Kent State matchup (in which Miami (OH) is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 169.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered 12 times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

Kent State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Miami (OH) covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 69.2% of the time. That's more often than Kent State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (never covered this season).

At home, the RedHawks own a worse record against the spread (5-3-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-1-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Golden Flashes have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 6-3-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).

Miami (OH) has covered the spread five times in seven conference games.

Kent State's MAC record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been named as the moneyline favorite 13 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The RedHawks have not lost in 13 games this year when favored by -118 or better on the moneyline.

Kent State has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Golden Flashes have played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has a 54.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH)'s +392 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.9 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 73.3 per contest (173rd in college basketball).

Brant Byers' 15.5 points per game lead Miami (OH) and are 241st in the country.

Kent State's +149 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.2 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 81.9 per contest (341st in college basketball).

Delrecco Gillespie's 19.8 points per game paces Kent State and ranks 37th in college basketball.

The RedHawks pull down 33.8 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) while conceding 28.5 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

Eian Elmer is 352nd in college basketball play with 5.8 rebounds per game to lead the RedHawks.

The Golden Flashes record 35.9 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

Gillespie's 12.5 rebounds per game lead the Golden Flashes and rank first in college basketball.

Miami (OH) ranks first in college basketball with 116.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 110th in college basketball defensively with 90.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Golden Flashes' 105.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 44th in college basketball, and the 95.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 252nd in college basketball.

