Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (22-30) vs. Miami Marlins (24-29)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and SNY

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164)

NYM: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 0-0, 4.12 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 0-0, 1.20 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Christian Scott against the Marlins and Tyler Phillips. When Scott starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Scott's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-1. Last season Phillips pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Phillips' team was the underdog on the moneyline just one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and won.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.4%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Marlins reveal New York as the favorite (-126) and Miami as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +136 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -164.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

The Mets-Marlins contest on May 24 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (50%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 13-18 when favored by -126 or more this year.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 21 of 52 chances this season.

The Mets are 20-32-0 against the spread in their 52 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 17.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-19).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Miami has a record of 4-13 (23.5%).

In the 52 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-20-1).

The Marlins have collected a 22-30-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .294. He has an on-base percentage of .390 and a slugging percentage of .559.

Bo Bichette has hit five homers this season while driving in 27 runs. He's batting .217 this season and slugging .316 with an on-base percentage of .266.

He is 138th in batting average, 164th in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging in the majors.

Carson Benge leads New York in OBP (.308) this season, fueled by 43 hits.

Mark Vientos leads New York with 37 hits, batting .237 this season with 14 extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards a has .386 on-base percentage to pace the Marlins. He's batting .308 while slugging .470.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage is 16th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Liam Hicks leads his team with 46 hits. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified players, he is 40th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has racked up a team-best .485 slugging percentage.

Jakob Marsee is batting .197 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 29 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

5/23/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/31/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2025: 11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/28/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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