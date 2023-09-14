Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 14

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The New York Mets will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Thursday.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Mets (67-78) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71)

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-205) | ARI: -1.5 (+168)

NYM: +1.5 (-205) | ARI: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 10-7, 3.07 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 11-6, 3.27 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Kelly (11-6, 3.27 ERA). Senga's team is 10-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Senga's team has won 55% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-9). The Diamondbacks have gone 15-11-0 ATS in Kelly's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 6-6 record in Kelly's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (54.1%)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Mets vs Diamondbacks moneyline has New York as a -116 favorite, while Arizona is a -102 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Diamondbacks are +168 to cover, while the Mets are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mets-Diamondbacks game on September 14, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (56.8%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 42 times in 76 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 141 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 64-77-0 in 141 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 36-39 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Arizona has a 28-38 record (winning 42.4% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 62 times this season for a 62-78-6 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 53.4% of their games this season, going 78-68-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 113 hits, batting .226 this season with 63 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .532.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 130th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .252 with 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 56 walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualified, he ranks 94th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Lindor has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Brandon Nimmo has a team-best OPS of .815, fueled by a slash line of .265/.357/.458 this season.

Nimmo brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Jeff McNeil leads New York with a slugging percentage of .363, fueled by 33 extra-base hits.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has totaled 142 hits with a .360 on-base percentage, leading the Diamondbacks in both statistics. He's batting .281 and slugging .510.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ketel Marte's .484 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .276 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is batting .262 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 57 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 33 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .262.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/13/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/12/2023: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/11/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2022: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/23/2022: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/22/2022: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/17/2022: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/16/2022: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/15/2022: 10-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/6/2023: 9-0 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

