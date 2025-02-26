Memphis vs Rice Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The Memphis Tigers (22-5, 12-2 AAC) will attempt to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they square off against the Rice Owls (13-15, 4-11 AAC) on February 26, 2025 at FedExForum.

Memphis vs. Rice Game Info and Odds

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Rice Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Memphis win (83.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Memphis (-13.5) versus Rice on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 148.5 points for this game.

Memphis vs. Rice: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rice has compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing at home, the Tigers have a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

This season, the Owls are 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Memphis has covered the spread five times in 14 conference games.

Rice has covered the spread 10 times in 15 AAC games.

Memphis vs. Rice: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been victorious in 17, or 85%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tigers have been listed as a favorite of -1099 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Rice has won four of the 15 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (26.7%).

The Owls have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +680 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 91.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Memphis vs. Rice Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis averages 79.6 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 73.0 per contest (214th in college basketball). It has a +179 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 6.6 points per game.

PJ Haggerty's 21.3 points per game lead Memphis and rank sixth in college basketball.

Rice puts up 71.5 points per game (256th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (112th in college basketball). It has a +47 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Trae Broadnax's 12.9 points per game leads Rice and ranks 535th in college basketball.

The 33.0 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 123rd in college basketball, and are 1.7 more than the 31.3 their opponents pull down per outing.

Dain Dainja paces the Tigers with 6.6 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball action).

The Owls prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. They are pulling down 35.1 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.7.

Caden Powell's 7.0 rebounds per game lead the Owls and rank 161st in college basketball.

Memphis ranks 122nd in college basketball by averaging 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 99th in college basketball, allowing 89.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Owls' 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 212th in college basketball, and the 92.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 156th in college basketball.

