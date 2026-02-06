Knicks at Pistons Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Detroit Pistons do battle with the New York Knicks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Knicks at Pistons Predictions, Props and Best Bets

In a rematch of what was a really fun playoff series last year, I like the Knicks to win as slight road favorites.

Moneyline New York Knicks Feb 7 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There are three main reasons I'm into backing New York.

One, they've been playing great ball lately. Over the last 10 games, the Knicks rank first in the league in net rating (+15.8) by a wide margin. The Pistons are sixth in the league in that span with a net rating of +6.8.

Secondly, despite being on the road for this one, the Knicks have a rest advantage. Detroit played last night at home and gave up 126 points to the Washington Wizards in a surprising loss. The Knicks, meanwhile, last played on Wednesday.

Lastly, I'm expecting the Pistons to be without Jalen Duren, who exited early last night with an injury.

It all adds up to me being comfortable taking the Knicks to win on the road.

Admittedly, it doesn't feel great to take a bench player to get double-digit boards. But Mitchell Robinson can do it tonight.

To Record 10+ Rebounds To Record 10+ Rebounds Mitchell Robinson +114 View more odds in Sportsbook

Duren's potential absence could be a boon for Robinson. Duren being out would probably result in Ron Holland II or Paul Reed moving into the starting lineup. That would weaken Detroit's second unit, and if it's Reed who starts, the Pistons would have very few bench options to compete with Robinson on the glass.

Robinson averages 9.1 rebounds per game. Over the past 13 games, he's up to 10.1 boards per night, going for at least 10 rebounds in eight of the 13 games. The first game in that stretch came against the Pistons, and Robinson totaled 10 rebounds.

Regardless of Duren's status, I like Robinson in this market, but it certainly helps Robinson's rebounding outlook if Duren is out.

Take advantage of FanDuel's NBA Happy Hour. Get THREE 30% Profit Boost Tokens to use on ANY wagers between 6 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET for any NBA Games taking place on February 6th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

