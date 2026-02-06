2 Best NBA Player Props for Friday 2/6/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Props for Today

The arrow is pointing up on Bam Adebayo's three-point shooting, and he's in a great spot to keep that going tonight versus the Boston Celtics.

For the season, Boston lets up the NBA's third-highest three-point attempt rate (44.8%). They've been especially giving to centers, allowing the third-most made threes per game to Cs (1.8).

Bam has been taking more and more threes the past few seasons. He's made a big jump this year, hoisting 4.7 triples per game -- up from 2.8 a year ago, which was a career-high mark at the time.

Adebayo is shooting 34.6% from deep and hitting 1.6 treys per night. He posts a significantly better three-point percentage at home (41.3%) than he does on the road (29.2%), and he went 3 for 7 from beyond the arc the last time he faced Boston (January 15th).

Bam has hit multiple threes in five of his last seven games, and I like him to do so again in a date with a forgiving three-point defense.

The Memphis Grizzlies were already having a tough time versus centers. Now they're without both Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr., paving the way for Donovan Clingan to have a big game tonight.

Over the last 15 games, Memphis has allowed the 12th-most points per game to centers (22.4) and the 10th-most boards per night to the position (15.4). Last time out, Domantas Sabonis torched the Grizz for 24 points and 15 rebounds in just 24 minutes in a game where Memphis had to start Santi Aldama at center.

Clingan is averaging 11.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. When it comes to a double-double, boards should be the easier leg of the two. He's snagged at least 12 rebounds in five of his past six contests and is listed at -460 to get 10-plus rebounds today.

Points will likely be the bigger hurdle. Clingan carries -245 odds to net 10-plus points and has done so in five of his last nine games, scoring 12.3 points per game in that span. I'm banking on the matchup to help boost Clingan's scoring upside.

