Mavericks vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: NBA TV, BSSW, and Space City Home Network

The Houston Rockets (38-39) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (47-30) on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and Space City Home Network. The matchup has a point total of 226.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -8.5 -110 -110 226 -110 -110 -350 +280

Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (67%)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 45-32-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 42-33-2 this year.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times this season.

Rockets games this year have gone over the point total 48.1% of the time (37 out of 77 games with a set point total).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in road games (25-13-0) than it has at home (20-19-0).

When playing at home, the Mavericks eclipse the total 38.5% of the time (15 of 39 games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 52.6% of games (20 of 38).

Against the spread, Houston has performed better at home (26-13-1) than on the road (16-20-1).

In terms of the over/under, Rockets games have finished over 19 of 40 times at home (47.5%), and 18 of 37 away (48.6%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 33.8 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 made treys (second in league).

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

P.J. Washington is averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 8 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2.2 blocked shots.

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet averages 16.7 points for the Rockets, plus 3.7 boards and 8.1 assists.

Jalen Green averages 19.9 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks' numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.6% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Amen Thompson averages 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 52.3% of his shots from the floor.

Aaron Holiday averages 6.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

