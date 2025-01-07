Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: TNT and SportsNet LA

The Dallas Mavericks (20-16) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (20-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs on TNT and SportsNet LA. The over/under for the matchup is 219.5.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6.5 219.5 -275 +225

Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (66.9%)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 18-16-1 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 36 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Lakers have hit the over 16 times out of 36 chances this season.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (18 of 36 games with a set point total).

At home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (8-9-1).

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under in eight of 17 home games (47.1%), compared to eight of 18 road games (44.4%).

Dallas has been better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than on the road (10-10-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over six of 16 times at home (37.5%), and 12 of 20 away (60%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 26 points, 11.8 boards and 3.5 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 24 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves averages 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 boards and 1 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving averages 24.3 points for the Mavericks, plus 4.6 boards and 4.9 assists.

Luka Doncic averages 28.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.8 assists. He is also draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest.

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 6 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He is making 71.8% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

P.J. Washington averages 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Mavericks are receiving 8.8 points, 8 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Dereck Lively.

