Mavericks vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Mavericks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN and MSG

The Dallas Mavericks (10-8) will look to Kyrie Irving (15th in the league scoring 24.6 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Jalen Brunson (13th in the NBA with 24.9 PPG) and the New York Knicks (10-7) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 4-point home underdogs in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Mavericks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4 233.5 -190 +160

Mavericks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (53.8%)

Mavericks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 8-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 10 wins against the spread in 18 games this year.

Knicks games have gone over the total 11 times out of 18 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over 10 times in 18 opportunities (55.6%).

New York sports a worse record against the spread in home games (3-3-1) than it does on the road (5-5-0).

The Knicks have gone over the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in four of seven home matchups (57.1%). In away games, they have hit the over in seven of 10 games (70%).

Against the spread, Dallas has an identical winning percentage (.556) at home (5-4-0 record) and away (5-4-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (three of nine), and 77.8% of the time on the road (seven of nine).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 26.3 points, 3.1 assists and 12.6 rebounds.

Brunson is averaging 24.9 points, 7.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Josh Hart averages 14.1 points, 8.6 boards and 5.8 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 19.1 points, 5.4 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.6 points, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He is also sinking 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Irving provides the Mavericks 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Daniel Gafford averages 12.3 points, 6.7 boards and 1.2 assists. He is making 72% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

P.J. Washington averages 11.6 points, 8.8 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 43.8% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks get 13.2 points per game from Klay Thompson, plus 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.