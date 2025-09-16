Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league (180.5 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Stafford for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Eagles? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Stafford this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Matthew Stafford Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Passing Yards: 231.24

231.24 Projected Passing TDs: 1.28

1.28 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.79

9.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford has produced 30.9 fantasy points in 2025 (15.5 per game), which ranks him 18th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 30 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Stafford has completed 44-of-62 throws for 543 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 30.9 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added -8 rushing yards on six attempts.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Stafford put up 17.3 fantasy points, racking up 298 passing yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Eagles have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

Philadelphia has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.