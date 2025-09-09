Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Tennessee Titans -- whose passing defense was ranked second in the league last season (177.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Stafford for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Matthew Stafford Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Passing Yards: 233.93

233.93 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.50

15.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford 2024 Fantasy Performance

Stafford was 19th at his position, and 29th overall, with 214.6 fantasy points (13.4 per game) last year.

In his one game this season, Stafford accumulated 13.6 fantasy points. He finished 21-of-29 for 245 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions and has rushed for -2 yards on four carries.

Stafford accumulated 27.8 fantasy points -- 18-of-27 (66.7%), 295 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game last season (Week 11 against the New England Patriots).

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings -- Stafford finished with 24.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 25-of-34 (73.5%), 279 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

Stafford ended up with 4.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 7 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, Stafford posted his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 4.9 points, via these numbers: 20-of-29 (69%), 224 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Titans Defensive Performance

Against Tennessee last season, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Titans allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Tennessee allowed nine players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Titans last year, only three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Tennessee let just one player pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Titans last season, 26 players caught a TD pass.

Against Tennessee last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Titans allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Tennessee allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.

Just one player ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Titans last year.

