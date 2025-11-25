Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense of the Carolina Panthers (211.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Passing Yards: 253.23

253.23 Projected Passing TDs: 1.98

1.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.37

8.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Stafford has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 20.4 fantasy points per game (224.2 total points). Overall, he is seventh in fantasy points.

Through his last three games, Stafford has completed 64-of-99 passes for 683 yards, with nine passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 63.0 total fantasy points (21.0 per game).

Stafford has generated 117.2 fantasy points (23.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,146 yards on 109-of-164 passing, with 18 touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on -6 rushing yards on nine carries.

The high point of Stafford's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tallied 27.4 fantasy points (2 receptions, 1 yard).

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 was his worst of the season, as he put up 9.3 fantasy points. He threw for 181 yards and one touchdown, and threw zero picks on the day.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed just two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

The Panthers have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

