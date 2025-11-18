Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 27th-ranked passing defense (241.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Stafford's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Matthew Stafford Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Passing Yards: 251.10

251.10 Projected Passing TDs: 2.01

2.01 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.14

8.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fifth with 20.1 fantasy points per game (201.3 total points). He is seventh in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Stafford has compiled 691 passing yards (63-of-96) for 10 passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 66.9 fantasy points (22.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed -7 yards rushing on seven carries.

Stafford has connected on 101-of-155 throws for 1,054 yards, with 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 103.6 total fantasy points (20.7 per game). With his legs, he's added -5 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

The high point of Stafford's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 27.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Matthew Stafford had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he tallied 9.3 fantasy points -- 17-of-26 (65.4%), 181 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least three passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown catch by 14 players this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed only two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

