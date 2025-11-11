Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), QB Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (216.7 yards conceded per game).

Is Stafford a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Stafford this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Matthew Stafford Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 Projected Passing Yards: 272.52

272.52 Projected Passing TDs: 1.84

1.84 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.42

4.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

Stafford has produced 188.1 fantasy points in 2025 (20.9 per game), which ranks him sixth at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 7 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Stafford has connected on 69-of-101 throws for 743 yards, with 13 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 81.1 total fantasy points (27.0 per game). With his legs, he's added -6 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Stafford has connected on 116-of-174 throws for 1,313 yards, with 17 touchdowns and zero interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 116.0 total fantasy points (23.2 per game). With his legs, he's added -5 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

The highlight of Stafford's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, when he racked up 27.4 fantasy points with 182 passing yards, five TDs, and zero picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (9.3 points) in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 181 yards and one touchdown with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing TD to four players this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.