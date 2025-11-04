Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers and their 20th-ranked passing defense (223.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Stafford worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Matthew Stafford Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 264.41

264.41 Projected Passing TDs: 1.90

1.90 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.54

4.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford Fantasy Performance

With 161.2 fantasy points in 2025 (20.2 per game), Stafford is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 11th overall.

Over his last three games, Stafford has put up 63.5 fantasy points (21.2 per game), as he's piled up 644 yards on 62-of-91 passing with 10 touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on -2 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Stafford has put up 116.5 fantasy points (23.3 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 121-of-179 throws for 1,408 yards, with 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's added two rushing yards on 15 carries.

The highlight of Stafford's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he carried two times for one yard on his way to 27.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Matthew Stafford's game versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 9.3 fantasy points. He threw for 181 yards and one touchdown, and threw zero picks on the day.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The 49ers have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

San Francisco has given up two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The 49ers have allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed only one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown reception by 14 players this year.

San Francisco has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed only one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the 49ers this year.

