Matthew Stafford Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Houston Texans -- whose passing defense was ranked sixth in the league last season (201 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Stafford for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Stafford this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Matthew Stafford Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Passing Yards: 223.11

223.11 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.04

12.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Stafford 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 214.6 fantasy points (13.4 per game), Stafford was 19th at his position (and 29th in the NFL).

Stafford accumulated 27.8 fantasy points -- 18-of-27 (66.7%), 295 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 11 versus the New England Patriots, which was his best game last year.

Stafford recorded 24.8 fantasy points (25-of-34 (73.5%), 279 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT) in Week 8 versus the Minnesota Vikings, his second-best game last year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Stafford finished with 4.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 14-of-23 (60.9%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 4.9 -- was in Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears, when Stafford put together this stat line: 20-of-29 (69%), 224 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston gave up more than 300 passing yards to only one QB last season.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Texans last year.

In the passing game, Houston allowed 10 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Texans gave up at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Houston allowed over 100 receiving yards to only three players last season.

The Texans allowed 30 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Houston allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

In terms of run defense, the Texans allowed four players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

Last season, the Texans didn't allow any opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.