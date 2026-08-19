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Matthew Stafford 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Matthew Stafford 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Matthew Stafford is the 12th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Rams player was third among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 350.3. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Matthew Stafford Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Stafford's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points279.943
2026 Projected Fantasy Points266.81414

Matthew Stafford 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Stafford finished with 30.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-49 (59.2%), 457 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Texans13.621-for-29245100
Week 2@Titans17.323-for-33298210
Week 3@Eagles13.819-for-33196210
Week 4Colts27.429-for-41375300
Week 549ers25.630-for-47389300
Week 6@Ravens9.317-for-26181100
Week 7@Jaguars27.421-for-33182500

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Matthew Stafford and the Rams Receiving Corps

Stafford threw for 4,707 yards last season (276.9 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (388-of-597), with 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Stafford's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Puka Nacua16612917151016
Davante Adams114607891431
Colby Parkinson5643408820

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Want more data and analysis on Matthew Stafford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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