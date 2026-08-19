Matthew Stafford 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Matthew Stafford is the 12th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Rams player was third among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 350.3. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Matthew Stafford Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Stafford's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 279.9 4 3 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 266.8 14 14

Matthew Stafford 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Stafford finished with 30.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-49 (59.2%), 457 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Texans 13.6 21-for-29 245 1 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 17.3 23-for-33 298 2 1 0 Week 3 @Eagles 13.8 19-for-33 196 2 1 0 Week 4 Colts 27.4 29-for-41 375 3 0 0 Week 5 49ers 25.6 30-for-47 389 3 0 0 Week 6 @Ravens 9.3 17-for-26 181 1 0 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 27.4 21-for-33 182 5 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Matthew Stafford and the Rams Receiving Corps

Stafford threw for 4,707 yards last season (276.9 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (388-of-597), with 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Stafford's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Puka Nacua 166 129 1715 10 16 Davante Adams 114 60 789 14 31 Colby Parkinson 56 43 408 8 20

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