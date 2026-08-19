Matthew Stafford 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2026 season, Matthew Stafford is the 12th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position), after the Los Angeles Rams player was third among all QBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 350.3. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Matthew Stafford Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Stafford's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|279.9
|4
|3
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|266.8
|14
|14
Matthew Stafford 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Stafford finished with 30.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-49 (59.2%), 457 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|13.6
|21-for-29
|245
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|17.3
|23-for-33
|298
|2
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Eagles
|13.8
|19-for-33
|196
|2
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Colts
|27.4
|29-for-41
|375
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|25.6
|30-for-47
|389
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|9.3
|17-for-26
|181
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|27.4
|21-for-33
|182
|5
|0
|0
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Matthew Stafford and the Rams Receiving Corps
Stafford threw for 4,707 yards last season (276.9 per game) while completing 65% of his passes (388-of-597), with 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Below is a look at how several of Stafford's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Puka Nacua
|166
|129
|1715
|10
|16
|Davante Adams
|114
|60
|789
|14
|31
|Colby Parkinson
|56
|43
|408
|8
|20
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