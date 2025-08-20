2025 Maryland Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Maryland Terrapins' schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign features an intriguing bout against Indiana on Nov. 1. Below, you can check out the rest of the Terrapins' college football schedule.

Maryland 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Florida Atlantic Aug. 30 - Terrapins (-14.5) 59.5 2 Northern Illinois Sept. 5 - - - 3 Towson Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Wisconsin Sept. 20 - - - 6 Washington Oct. 4 - - - 7 Nebraska Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ UCLA Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Maryland 2025 Schedule Insights

According to opponents' combined win total last year, Maryland will be facing the 56th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

According to their opponents' projected win total this season (73), the Terrapins have the 37th-ranked schedule in college football.

Maryland is playing the 29th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).

The Terrapins will play seven teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

Maryland will take on eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule features two teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last season.

Maryland Betting Insights (2024)

Maryland covered four times in 12 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Terrapins games went over the point total.

Maryland put together a 2-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).

